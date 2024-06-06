ECONOMY INFLATION

Supermarket prices start to ease, at last

The prices of products in supermarkets in May 2024 have declined for the first time on an annual basis and are down by an average of -1.25% compared to May 2023, according to a survey conducted by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) at large supermarket chains.

The decline in the May supermarket price index shows that the inflation rate is negative at -1.25% (vs +1.10% in April, +0.28 % in March, +2.70% in February and +3.00% in January 2024).

The monthly decline was mainly thanks to the continued decline in prices and partly the effect of seasonality due to Easter, a period with significant promotions.

Retail Inflation

