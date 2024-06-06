ECONOMY POSIDONIA 2024

CO2 capture system on board

Decarbonization is the main theme at this year’s Posidonia shipping fair, as officials accept carbon is here to stay for at least the next few decades, raising the question of how to best deal with emissions until fossil fuel is banished.

One solution presented on Wednesday at the Posidonia shipping fair concerns the extraction of carbon dioxide from fuel emissions, known as onboard carbon capture system (OCCS), developed by Shanghai Qiyao Environmental Technology. The firm’s officials explained that this achieves a maximum carbon reduction rate of 80% and is much cheaper than alternatives such as methanol and ammonia.

This is considered the world’s first CO2 capture system covering the entire process of absorption, compression, liquefaction and storage on board, while Qiyao also offers removal for safe disposal.

Interestingly, liquid CO2 is also conceded for reutilization by shipyards, and “in the future we may provide customers with income from the CO2 captured, as this is valuable fuel,” said Qiyao, stressing it already cooperates in Greece with several big shipping companies.

Posidonia continues on Thursday with several conference and seminars, such as the Greener Shipping Summit organized by Newsfront/Naftiliaki, and the 4th Trading in US Waters Seminar.

