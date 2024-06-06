ECONOMY

Greece requests 4th disbursement of EU grants

[Yves Herman/Reuters]

Greece on Thursday submitted to the European Commission a request for the fourth instalment of funds amounting to 1 billion euros from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) corresponding to the achievement of 20 milestones and targets.

It had been preceded in April by the request for the disbursement of 2.3 billion euros from the RRF loan arm. In total, disbursements to Greece now amount to 3.3 billion euros.

At the same time, a request was submitted to the European Commission for technical modifications of the Greece 2.0 National Plan.

EU Economy

