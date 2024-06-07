ECONOMY

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou on Thursday commented that Greece has everything it needs to function as a telecoms data hub linking three continents, creating new investment opportunities for businesses and more jobs in the technology and IT sectors.

The minister was visiting Balkan Gate Thessaloniki, the largest data center in northern Greece.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to make Greece a center for digital interconnection and to attract high-tech investments, while he pointed out the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors to promote digital development.

 “Balkan Gate Thessaloniki is a crucial project for the digital upgrade of our country and the strengthening of our presence in the digital economy of Southeast Europe,” he said.

Investments Business Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Atomico invests in startup Harbor Lab
BUSINESS

Atomico invests in startup Harbor Lab

Guy Parmelin: Greece offers opportunities for Swiss businesses
ECONOMY

Guy Parmelin: Greece offers opportunities for Swiss businesses

IBM to invest more in startups
BUSINESS

IBM to invest more in startups

US incentives luring Greek industries
ECONOMY

US incentives luring Greek industries

Arab funds eye Terna Energy
INVESTMENTS

Arab funds eye Terna Energy

Startups have already raised $45 mln this year
BUSINESS

Startups have already raised $45 mln this year