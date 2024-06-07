Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou on Thursday commented that Greece has everything it needs to function as a telecoms data hub linking three continents, creating new investment opportunities for businesses and more jobs in the technology and IT sectors.

The minister was visiting Balkan Gate Thessaloniki, the largest data center in northern Greece.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to make Greece a center for digital interconnection and to attract high-tech investments, while he pointed out the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors to promote digital development.

“Balkan Gate Thessaloniki is a crucial project for the digital upgrade of our country and the strengthening of our presence in the digital economy of Southeast Europe,” he said.