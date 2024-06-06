ATHEX: SSM verdict helps stock market rise

The decision by the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank approving the distribution of dividends by Greek banks helped the credit sector outperform at Athinon Avenue on Thursday and carry along the benchmark to a second day of healthy gains. Nevertheless, the majority of stocks and the mid-cap index ended up in the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,452.85 points, adding 0.63% to Wednesday’s 1,443.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.80%, ending at 3,520.13 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.02%.

The banks index advanced 1.61%, on Eurobank rising 2.26%, Piraeus fetching 1.64%, National grabbing 1.47% and Alpha climbing 0.85%. Motor Oil augmented 2.46%, Helleniq Energy earned 2.09% and Terna Energy collected 1.78%, while Autohellas parted with 1.72%. and Lamda Development fell 1.62%.

In total 47 stocks registered gains, 57 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €115.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.06% to close at 161.69 points.