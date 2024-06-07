Business credit set to benefit

The de-escalation of lending rates, but also of interest rates on deposits by commercial banks, is expected to be slow, as banks await the next moves by the European Central Bank to determine their pricing policy.

The first reduction of 25 basis points, announced by the ECB on Thursday, will be reflected mainly in business loans linked directly to Euribor, which follows the downward path of the ECB’s base rate, and less in loans to households. The central bank’s first rate cut since 2019 signals to banks to prepare for the start of reductions, but as banking sources explain, a substantial decline in borrowing costs will be reflected in the coming months, if the ECB proceeds to further reductions.

The “inactivity” policy, as they describe it, has to do with specific peculiarities of the lending conditions in Greece for certain categories such as mortgages, since 90% of the new disbursements are at a fixed rate, which is not linked to the ECB or Euribor and is therefore not affected.

Old mortgages, i.e. those granted before 2022 and with a floating interest rate, have been “frozen” at the levels of March 2023, i.e. between 2.70%-2.85% if the reference rate is Euribor or to 3.30% if the reference rate is that of the ECB.

Most new business loans – with the exception of those financed by the Recovery Fund – are benchmarked to Euribor, so the 0.25% reduction will be reflected immediately. The same applies to loans linked to special programs, e.g. of the European Investment Bank or the Hellenic Development Bank, which, in addition to their preferential pricing due to the guarantee or interest rate subsidy, are floating, linked to Euribor.

As for consumer loans, if they are not with a fixed interest rate, they are linked to the Euribor or the ECB interest rate, depending on the policy of each bank, which adds to it its profit margin, so the reduction can be directly reflected in the final interest rate, but given that the floating interest rates on consumer loans are currently over 10%, the difference in the tranche will be negligible.