‘Electric Mobility 3’ subsidy program getting started

The platform for applications for ‘Electric Mobility 3’ is opening on Friday at 12 noon.

This is the new program subsidizing the purchase or lease of electric cars, motorcycles, tricycles and bicycles by individuals and corporations.

The program offers the possibility of a subsidy for the installation of a charger in the main residence or in the workplace (for businesses), while additional subsidies are provided for the retirement of an old vehicle.

The new program cycle will start retroactively from May 1, while applications can be submitted until April 30, 2025. The completion of the initiative is planned for December 31 next year.