Keravnos asks Cypriot banks to cut rates

Cyprus’ finance minister, Makis Keravnos, called on Cypriot banks on Thursday to slash interest rates, emphasizing the urgency for change in the financial landscape.

His remarks come just before the European Central Bank’s Governing Council announced a 0.25% cut in its benchmark interest rates, marking the first such reduction since September 2019.

Addressing queries about the outlook for interest rates in Cyprus, Keravnos noted ongoing discussions with the Association of Cyprus Banks. He stressed the imperative for banks to take ownership of their responsibilities in corporate governance.

“The banks need to reassume their pivotal role in funding Cypriot enterprises,” Keravnos asserted during joint statements alongside Antonis Antoniou, the president of the Federation of Employers and Industrialists. He underscored the necessity for banks to benchmark against broader European banking norms, signaling dissatisfaction with the prevailing financial landscape.

Ahead of a meeting with senior representatives from the Federation, Keravnos lauded Cypriot entrepreneurs for their resilience in supporting the economy in challenging times.