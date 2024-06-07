Upskilling seafarers to use alternative fuel

The shipping industry does not only have to find solutions for environmentally friendly fuel, it also needs to train hundreds of thousands of crew and staff who lack the skills for adjusting to such greener alternatives, Posidonia heard on Thursday.

Speakers at the Greener Shipping Summit, organized by Newsfront/Naftiliaki, noted that the sector needs climate-friendly as well as safe fuel, but that this also requires seafarer upskilling. Intercargo Chairman Dimitris Fafalios stressed that hundreds of thousands of seafarers around the world will need retraining to handle the new fuels and technologies necessary to push decarbonization forward, and that figure excludes shore-side staff who are also vital to the safe and green operations of fleets worldwide.

Natassa Kouvertari, project manager at the Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, Lloyd’s Register, put the number of seafarers who will require training to safely handle alternative fuels at up to 800,000. “Global naval education is not a dream, but it needs to happen gradually across various levels and clusters. It cannot happen overnight,” she stated.

Beyond the decarb debate, the shipping industry sees the digital transformation wave spearheading flag registries’ efforts to reduce red tape as an enabler for a more seamless vessel registration process.

Registration app

At Posidonia 2024, the Greek flag launched a new application for the digitization of the application for registration and granting of a document of nationality of Greek seagoing vessels, niologio.gov.gr. The new application, which answers a long-standing request of the shipping community, reduces bureaucracy and speeds up registration procedures, strengthening the competitiveness of the Greek flag.

Thanks to the digitization of the entire process, the ship’s nationality document, which carries a unique QR Code for immediate verification of its authenticity by any competent authority around the world, is automatically generated and granted directly to the ship-owning company.

Friday is the final day of the fair and it features the YES to Shipping Forum and the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) press conference. The day further contains events by ABS, Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership, Samyoung Machinery, UES Marine, Dynamic Group of Companies, Hellenic Logistics Association, AYRO, the University of the Aegean and Project Connect.