First-quarter growth comes to 2.1%

The Greek economy registered strong growth of 2.1% in the first quarter on an annual basis, while the government has set the target for the whole of 2024 at 2.5% and the European Commission estimates growth at 2.2%.

Acording to the figures the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) released on Friday, total final consumer spending increased by 1.1% year-on-year, the gross fixed capital investment increased by 2.9% and exports of goods and services decreased by 5.7%

Based on the available seasonally adjusted data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms in January-March 2024 showed an increase of 0.7%, compared to the last quarter of 2023, while compared to the first quarter of 2023 it showed an increase of 2.1%.

Based on non-seasonally adjusted data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms, during the first quarter of 2024 showed an increase of 1.9% compared to January-March 2023.

It is noted that as the seasonally adjusted figures are recalculated every time a new quarter is added to the time series, the effect of the seasonal adjustment process, especially during periods of strong fluctuations in the underlying figures, is reflected in the noticeable revision especially of the most recent quarters.