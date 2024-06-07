ECONOMY GREEK ECONOMY

First-quarter growth comes to 2.1%

First-quarter growth comes to 2.1%
[Intime News]

The Greek economy registered strong growth of 2.1% in the first quarter on an annual basis, while the government has set the target for the whole of 2024 at 2.5% and the European Commission estimates growth at 2.2%.

Acording to the figures the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) released on Friday, total final consumer spending increased by 1.1% year-on-year, the gross fixed capital investment increased by 2.9% and exports of goods and services decreased by 5.7%

Based on the available seasonally adjusted data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms in January-March 2024 showed an increase of 0.7%, compared to the last quarter of 2023, while compared to the first quarter of 2023 it showed an increase of 2.1%.

Based on non-seasonally adjusted data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms, during the first quarter of 2024 showed an increase of 1.9% compared to January-March 2023.

It is noted that as the seasonally adjusted figures are recalculated every time a new quarter is added to the time series, the effect of the seasonal adjustment process, especially during periods of strong fluctuations in the underlying figures, is reflected in the noticeable revision especially of the most recent quarters.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Letta: A single capital market for cheaper financing
ECONOMY

Letta: A single capital market for cheaper financing

Greece requests 4th disbursement of EU grants
ECONOMY

Greece requests 4th disbursement of EU grants

Cyprus GDP grows
ECONOMY

Cyprus GDP grows

Turkey inflation hits 75% in expected peak before relief
ECONOMY

Turkey inflation hits 75% in expected peak before relief

EU’s wobbly budget rules can bolster shaky economy
ECONOMY

EU’s wobbly budget rules can bolster shaky economy

Nicosia tackling child poverty
CYPRUS

Nicosia tackling child poverty