ECONOMY

Trade deficit grew by 35.6% in April

The trade deficit for April 2024 increased by 35.6% compared to the same month last year, due to a surge in imports, according to data from the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) released on Friday.

April’s trade deficit amounted to 3.01 billion euros (3.19 billion dollars) compared to 2.22 billion euros (2.40 billion dollars) in the same month of 2023, an increase of 35.6%.

According to the ELSTAT data, the total value of exports in April amounted to 4.47 billion euros (4.81 billion dollars) compared to 4.02 billion euros (4.42 billion dollars) in the same month of 2023, showing an increase of 11.1%.

However, the total value of imports amounted to 7.48 billion euros (8.00 billion dollars) compared to 6.24 billion euros (6.83 billion dollars) in April 2023, showing an increase of 19.8%.

 

