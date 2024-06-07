ATHEX: Happy end to a rather quiet week

Banks and a few other blue chips secured sufficient gains on Friday to give the benchmark and the large-cap index a positive closure to the week, while mid-caps and the majority of stocks ended up in the red on the day. Traders appeared to press pause ahead of possible corporate shakeups among the FTSE-25 stocks, with turnover posting a decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,458.37 points, adding 0.38% to Thursday’s 1,452.85 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.85%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58%, ending at 3,540.67 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.58%.

The banks index improved 1.71% thanks to National rising 2.97%, Alpha earning 1.66%, Eurobank fetching 1.06% and Piraeus climbing 0.66%. Autohellas rose 2.27%, Jumbo grabbed 2.01% and Titan Cement increased 1.80%, while Motor Oil parted with 2.17%.

In total 42 stocks displayed gains, 54 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 93.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €126.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.95% to 160.15 points.