Automatic filling of E9 form for donations

From July, the E9 property tax declaration will be filled in automatically for all cases of donations and parental concessions of real estate carried out through the myPROPERTY platform.

The scheme started last year with the automatic completion of the E9 form in cases of real estate sales and was extended to certain cases of parental benefits and donations.

Now the tax office is preparing, according to its business plan, the extension of the automated procedures for all donations and parental benefits. With the fully automated process, mistakes are avoided which in many cases led to a high Single Property Tax (ENFIA) on the one hand but, on the other, there is no need to seek help from an accountant to fill out the form.

At the same time, for sellers, the property they sold is automatically taken off their E9. It is noted that many forgot to modify the E9, so they see the ENFIA at the same levels as before the sale of the property. Donor/parents must first update the details of the transferred property in the current property status shown in the Property Register (Periousiologio).