ECONOMY

Automatic filling of E9 form for donations

Automatic filling of E9 form for donations
[Nikos Kokkalias]

From July, the E9 property tax declaration will be filled in automatically for all cases of donations and parental concessions of real estate carried out through the myPROPERTY platform.

The scheme started last year with the automatic completion of the E9 form in cases of real estate sales and was extended to certain cases of parental benefits and donations.

Now the tax office is preparing, according to its business plan, the extension of the automated procedures for all donations and parental benefits. With the fully automated process, mistakes are avoided which in many cases led to a high Single Property Tax (ENFIA) on the one hand but, on the other, there is no need to seek help from an accountant to fill out the form.

At the same time, for sellers, the property they sold is automatically taken off their E9. It is noted that many forgot to modify the E9, so they see the ENFIA at the same levels as before the sale of the property. Donor/parents must first update the details of the transferred property in the current property status shown in the Property Register (Periousiologio).

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Property market gap widens
PROPERTY TAXATION

Property market gap widens

Greek furnished rental startup Blueground enters the unicorn club

Greek furnished rental startup Blueground enters the unicorn club

Home buyers stuck in a rut
GREEK ECONOMY

Home buyers stuck in a rut

Day limit for short-term rentals
PROPERTY

Day limit for short-term rentals

Encroached land settlement
PROPERTY

Encroached land settlement

PM hints at rental day cap for Airbnb properties
REAL ESTATE

PM hints at rental day cap for Airbnb properties