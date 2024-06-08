ECONOMY

Jobs for under-30s

The Public Employment Service (DYPA) on Friday launched the process of submitting business participation applications for a vocational rehabilitation program for 25,000 young people aged up to 29, who are out of education, employment and training.

This is the age group of the unemployed that is proportionally larger in Greece compared to other European countries and the goal of the program, per Labor Minister Domna Michailidou, is to bridge this gap.

According to the minister, businesses can absorb up to 20 unemployed people at zero cost. Of course, the basic condition is that they have not reduced staff in the last quarter before submitting the applications.

According to DYPA head Spyros Protopsaltis, to date four corresponding programs have been implemented with great success, through which more than 33,000 unemployed young people had the opportunity to respond to the respective needs of businesses.

Employment

