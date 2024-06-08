Cyprus sees airport traffic rise in May

Passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos airports increased by 4.26% in May compared to the same month in 2023, according to Cyprus’ Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works.

The ministry reported a total of 1,140,659 passengers between the two airports last month, marking a notable rise from the previous year.

Larnaca Airport saw a 4.3% increase in passenger traffic, while Paphos Airport’s traffic remained stable compared to last year. Despite the overall growth in air travel, the total number of flights – 8,631 – was consistent with 2023 levels.

However, this rise contrasts with a decline in hotel bookings in Paphos. Evripidis Loizides, president of the Paphos Hotel Association, predicts a 10% slump in hotel occupancy for the summer period. He cited delays in flights from Israel and changing economic conditions in key markets like the UK as significant factors contributing to this decline.

He also noted that while the winter of 2024 began promisingly for the Paphos hotel industry, the subsequent months have shown mixed results, with a slight decrease in April and an unsatisfactory performance in May.