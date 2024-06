Preveza has become a tourist attraction for Serbians.

According to Leonidas Argyros, deputy mayor of tourism for Preveza, during a recent visit by Serbian journalists organized by CK Strategies, tourist flows from Serbia to Greece increased by 15% in 2023.

The outlook for 2024 is very encouraging.

The Mediterranean climate, beaches, culture and Greek hospitality are key factors attracting Serbian tourists to Preveza.