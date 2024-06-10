ECONOMY

Capital Link to launch investment webinars

Capital Link is launching a series of online seminars titled “Invest in Greece Webinar Series,” to update the international investment community on developments in Greece and raise the profile of Greece as a business and investment destination.

These webinars will be organized on a regular basis, culminating with the annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum which will take place in New York on December 9.

All webinars are live and start at 5 p.m. Greek time, lasting for 45 minutes.

This Tuesday the webinar is titled “Accelerating Reform, Investments & Growth,” featuring Alex Patelis, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

For more information, visit capitallink.com.

 

Education Investments

