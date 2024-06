Inflation stood at 2.4% in May, compared to 3.1% in March and 2.8% in April 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has said.

Compared to the same period last year, the price of clothing and footwear was up 6.4%, hotels, cafés and restaurants 4%, education 3.5% and food and non-alcoholic drinks 3.1%

However, prices in the housing category (municipal charges, electricity, natural gas) fell by 1.6%, communications by 1.2% and household equipment of 0.3%.