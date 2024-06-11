Bill on cross-checking drivers’ compliance to reach Parliament

This month the government will table a bill in Parliament on the new monitoring system with online cross-checking for uninsured vehicles, for owners whose vehicles have not undergone technical inspections (KTEO) and for those who have not paid their road tax.

The draft law also includes penalties for idling vehicles in circulation, while changing the system of fines for late payment of traffic fees: For uninsured vehicles, the fine is 500 euros for cars, €250 for motorbikes and €1,000 for buses and trucks.

Regarding the late payment of road tax, 25% is added if paid within January, 50% if paid in February and 100% if paid after February.