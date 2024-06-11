Uh-oh, those summer flights

Flight delays have become routine in recent years, not only in Greece, but also at the European level.

Last year, in the 43 countries belonging to the European Aviation Safety Agency (Eurocontrol), three in 10 flights arrived over 15 minutes late, while on average planes would depart 17.8 minutes later than scheduled.

In Greece, during this summer at the two largest airports, Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos and Thessaloniki’s Makedonia, where flights are constantly increasing and therefore the capacity of the airports is compressed, significant delays are expected.

In Athens, punctual departures of aircraft concerned only 58.3% in late May, with the corresponding figure for arrivals at 54.3%. Last Sunday the percentage of on-time departures and arrivals was 69% and 67%, respectively. On the same day in Thessaloniki and Iraklio, 66.7% and 52.6% of flights departed on time, respectively, with 68.5% and 63% arriving on time.

Also, at Athens Airport on Monday, the average flight delay time reached 45 minutes, while on Sunday 372 flights or 81% of the total did not depart on time, according to an aircraft traffic monitoring platform. In Thessaloniki on Sunday, 42 flights or 45% of the total did not depart on time, while on Monday, the average delay reached 29 minutes.

According to market players, the greatly increased aircraft traffic, leading to reduced airport capacity, is one of the main reasons for the delays.

Delays are also fueled by the shortage of air traffic controllers. According to the Union of Air Traffic Controllers of Greece (EEEKE), the understaffing rate in the sector reaches an average of 20% and rises to 40% at the Athens-Macedonia Control Center. According to the agency, even if all necessary recruitments were made today, it would take two to five years for the new auditors to be operationally usable.

However, the Civil Aviation Service is launching a tender for recruiting 96 air traffic controllers. It is worth noting that the absence of inspectors is also a major cause of delays at US airports.

Also, a shortage of baggage handlers is contributing to flight delays, with companies resorting to hiring immigrants.