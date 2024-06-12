Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping launches

SQLearn announced on Tuesday the launch of the Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping, a groundbreaking online education platform developed in partnership with Posidonia Exhibitions.

This innovative initiative is set to revolutionize the way individuals are trained within the shipping industry, offering a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into this dynamic sector by esteemed professionals and subject matter experts.

The Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic and challenging maritime industry. As Theodore Vokos, managing director at Posidonia Exhibitions, stated, “SQLearn’s expertise and dedication have been instrumental in bringing the Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping to life.”

According to SQLearn CEO Spyros Goumas, “This initiative reflects SQLearn’s commitment to revolutionizing training within the shipping sector by offering a platform where individuals can access practical knowledge from industry experts and excel in their careers.”

The Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping caters to individuals at all levels – from newcomers to seasoned professionals looking to advance their careers in the maritime sector. Corporate executives, students and others will gain a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of shipping through a structured course of online lectures, created by established industry leaders and focusing on practical knowledge rather than academic principles. It is also a valuable tool for companies looking to provide new recruits from other sectors with an introduction to the shipping industry.