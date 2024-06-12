ECONOMY

Veneti bakery firm takes over Dodoni ice cream brand

The firm Veneti has fully taken over ice cream maker Dodoni following the buyout, after two years, of its entire debt of 40 million euros to banks, and the purchase of all Dodoni Ice Creams stock by a foreign firm based in Cyprus.

The buyout follows a lengthy negotiation with five financial institutions that had taken over Dodoni’s management.

Dodoni, which has an ice cream production plant with 50 employees in Pallini, Attica, has a network of 40 franchise outlets, as well as sales of packaged ice cream to selected supermarkets and bakeries and over 1,500 horeca collaborations throughout Greece. Its turnover in 2023 was €7 million.

 

