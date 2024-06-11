ATHEX: Benchmark gives up 10 points

Non-bank blue chips helped the Greek bourse contain its decline on Tuesday, as it fared better than other stock markets in the eurozone. The political worries generated in the European Union after Sunday’s European Parliament elections continue unabated in certain countries, unlike in Greece. The daily turnover at Athinon Avenue remained at a low level, and it appears to be heading in the opposite direction to the temperatures outside.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,448.75 points, shedding 0.69% from Monday’s 1,458.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.76%, ending at 3,518.96 points.

The banks index conceded 1.10%, as Eurobank dropped 1.53%, Alpha eased 1.51%, Piraeus fell 1.18% and National parted with 0.46%. Cenergy Holdings earned 2.72%, EYDAP fetched 2.04% and ElvalHalcor collected 2.02%, while Helleniq Energy gave up 2.38%.

In total 33 stocks obtained gains, 59 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87 million euros, up from Monday’s €78.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.16% to close at 162.91 points.