Platform opens for amending statements about previous years

Pensioners and salary workers who have received retroactive benefits for the period 2015-2021 must submit amended tax returns.

These are retroactive amounts, whether resulting from court decisions or not, fees from national health service afternoon clinics and unemployment benefits which were paid later than the year to which they relate.

The declarations must be submitted for each year separately on a special platform opened by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

With the submission of each amending declaration, a new invoice with the amount of the tax is issued. Pensioners can pay off their dues in up to 48 monthly tranches.