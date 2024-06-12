ECONOMY TAXATION

Platform opens for amending statements about previous years

Platform opens for amending statements about previous years
[InTime News]

Pensioners and salary workers who have received retroactive benefits for the period 2015-2021 must submit amended tax returns.

These are retroactive amounts, whether resulting from court decisions or not, fees from national health service afternoon clinics and unemployment benefits which were paid later than the year to which they relate.

The declarations must be submitted for each year separately on a special platform opened by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

With the submission of each amending declaration, a new invoice with the amount of the tax is issued. Pensioners can pay off their dues in up to 48 monthly tranches.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bill on cross-checking drivers’ compliance to reach Parliament
TAXATION

Bill on cross-checking drivers’ compliance to reach Parliament

Online issue of tax clearance
ECONOMY

Online issue of tax clearance

Big debtors’ list out next month
TAXATION

Big debtors’ list out next month

Freelancer Committee plans nationwide strike over tax law challenge
ECONOMY

Freelancer Committee plans nationwide strike over tax law challenge

Taxpayers must check declarations
TAXATION

Taxpayers must check declarations

One in three debtors in and out of pay plans
FINANCE

One in three debtors in and out of pay plans