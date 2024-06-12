Cyprus trade deficit drops by €708 mln

The trade deficit in Cyprus decreased by 708 million euros in January-April compared to the same period in 2023, driven by a significant 18.4% drop in imports, according to the country’s statistical office, CyStat.

The trade deficit for the first four months of 2024 was €2.453 billion, down from €3.161 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total imports of goods for January-April amounted to €3.62 billion, a decrease from €4.435 billion in January-April 2023. Meanwhile, total goods exports for the same period were €1.16 billion, down 8.4% from €1.274 billion in the previous year.

In April, total imports of goods increased to €1.094 billion from €915.5 million in April 2023, marking a 19.5% rise. Imports from other EU member-states were €648.4 million, and from third countries, €445.7 million, compared to €573.1 million and €342.3 million, respectively, in April 2023.

Total exports of goods in April 2024 were €351 million, up 8.6% from €323.3 million in April 2023. Exports to other EU member-states were €108.6 million, and to third countries, €242.5 million, compared to €90.2 million and €233.1 million, respectively, in April 2023.