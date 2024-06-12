ECONOMY CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus trade deficit drops by €708 mln

Cyprus trade deficit drops by €708 mln

The trade deficit in Cyprus decreased by 708 million euros in January-April compared to the same period in 2023, driven by a significant 18.4% drop in imports, according to the country’s statistical office, CyStat.

The trade deficit for the first four months of 2024 was €2.453 billion, down from €3.161 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total imports of goods for January-April amounted to €3.62 billion, a decrease from €4.435 billion in January-April 2023. Meanwhile, total goods exports for the same period were €1.16 billion, down 8.4% from €1.274 billion in the previous year.

In April, total imports of goods increased to €1.094 billion from €915.5 million in April 2023, marking a 19.5% rise. Imports from other EU member-states were €648.4 million, and from third countries, €445.7 million, compared to €573.1 million and €342.3 million, respectively, in April 2023.

Total exports of goods in April 2024 were €351 million, up 8.6% from €323.3 million in April 2023. Exports to other EU member-states were €108.6 million, and to third countries, €242.5 million, compared to €90.2 million and €233.1 million, respectively, in April 2023.

Cyprus Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus GDP grows
ECONOMY

Cyprus GDP grows

Nicosia tackling child poverty
CYPRUS

Nicosia tackling child poverty

Moody’s upgrades Cyprus outlook
ECONOMY

Moody’s upgrades Cyprus outlook

Hybrid vehicles power ahead in Cyprus
CAR MARKET

Hybrid vehicles power ahead in Cyprus

Shared vision for Athens and Nicosia
FINANCE

Shared vision for Athens and Nicosia

Cypriot GDP seen at 2.9% this year
ECONOMY

Cypriot GDP seen at 2.9% this year