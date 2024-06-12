Mergers and Acquisitions Summit in Athens next week

Can Greece be a pole of attraction in the field of Mergers & Acquisitions? What is the strategy that leads to a successful deal? Is the future of M&A ‘green’? These are just some of the questions that the participants of the “Mergers & Acquisitions Summit” will attempt to answer.

In this context, Moneyreview.gr, the financial website of Kathimerini, is organizing the “Mergers & Acquisitions Summit” which will take place next Wednesday, June 19, at the Athens Concert Hall, where leading actors of the business scene, government officials and representatives of the academic community they will discuss the latest developments in the field of mergers and acquisitions.

Attending the event among others will be Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of National Economy and Finance; Nikos Stathopoulos, President of BC Partners; Hara Nikolopoulou, Vice President of the Competition Commission; Stefanos Theodoridis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Superfund, Vassiliki Lazarakou, President of the Capital Market Commission; Athanasios Dagoumas, President of the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authorit; and Giorgos Tryfinopoulos, Head of Strategy of the Financial Stability Fund.

You can find the detailed program of the conference here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit masummit.gr.