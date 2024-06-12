ECONOMY

Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea

File photo.

A Greek-owned merchant ship which reported an incident in the Red Sea on Wednesday was struck by a small craft, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The Liberia-flagged vessel has sustained damage in what appeared to be a deliberate attack, two maritime sources said on condition of anonymity, adding that the engine room was hit.

The incident took place approximately 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, British security firm Ambrey said.

“The vessel aligned with the Houthi target profile at the time of the incident,” Ambrey said in an advisory note.

The ship’s Greek manager was not immediately available for comment.

Houthi militants, who control Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing retaliatory US and British strikes since February. [Reuters, Kathimerini]

