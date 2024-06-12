ECONOMY

Greece plans early repayment of €8 billion of bailout loans

Greece plans early repayment of €8 billion of bailout loans

Greece plans to repay bailout loans worth 8 billion euros ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, pointing to the country’s recovery from a crippling 10-year debt crisis. 

The early repayment, covering loan amortizations from 2026 to 2028, marks the third accelerated tranche since Greece’s first bailout in 2010 and the largest to date.

“We’ve achieved a lot since our re-election,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the national polls of 2023, which gave his New Democracy government a second term in office. 

He highlighted the move as a strong signal to financial markets of Greece’s economic recovery. Despite lowering its 2024 growth target to 2.5% from 2.9%, Greece is still outperforming average EU growth forecasts, he noted.

Mitsotakis, an economist himself, noted a strong market appetite for Greek assets, saying this reflects confidence in the government’s stability and long-term economic plans. 

Under his leadership, he noted, Greece has regained investment-grade status, and even though debt remains high, it is expected to decline to 152.7% of GDP this year from 207% in 2020.

The early repayment will be funded partly by Greece’s cash buffer. The government aims for a primary surplus of 2.1% of GDP this year and in 2025. Additionally, Greece will continue to push privatization initiatives, Mitsotakis said, including the sale of stakes in major banks and ports.

 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea
ECONOMY

Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea

Mergers and Acquisitions Summit in Athens next week
CONFERENCE

Mergers and Acquisitions Summit in Athens next week

Platform opens for amending statements about previous years
TAXATION

Platform opens for amending statements about previous years

Veneti bakery firm takes over Dodoni ice cream brand
ECONOMY

Veneti bakery firm takes over Dodoni ice cream brand

Eurobank increases stake in Hellenic Bank with acquisition of additional shares
ECONOMY

Eurobank increases stake in Hellenic Bank with acquisition of additional shares

Hatzidakis: Efficiency is the main target
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Efficiency is the main target