Development Minister Kostas Skrekas meets with US Deputy Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt
Greece, together with its partners and allies, “will continue to steadfastly contribute to the collective effort to rebuild Ukraine, naturally within the scope of its capabilities,” Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.
On its sidelines, he met with US Deputy Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, former ambassador to Greece.