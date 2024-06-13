M&A Summit in Athens next week

Can Greece be a pole of attraction in the field of mergers and acquisitions? What is the strategy that leads to a successful deal? Is the future of M&A “green”? These are just some of the questions the Mergers & Acquisitions Summit will attempt to answer.

Moneyreview.gr, the economic website of Kathimerini, is organizing the Mergers & Acquisitions Summit next Wednesday, June 19, at the Athens Concert Hall, where leading actors of the business scene, state officials and representatives of the academic community will discuss the latest developments in M&A.

Participants will include Kostis Hatzidakis, minister of national economy and finance; Nikos Stathopoulos, chairman for Europe at BC Partners; Hara Nikolopoulou, vice president of the Competition Commission; Stefphanos Theodoridis, chairman of the Superfund Board of Directors; Vassiliki Lazarakou, president of the Capital Market Commission; Athanasios Dagoumas, president of the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority; and Giorgos Tryfinopoulos, head of strategy at the Financial Stability Fund. For more information, visit masummit.gr.