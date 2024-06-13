Relocation of nine ministries and 14,500 civil servants is getting under way

The public-private partnership (PPP) project for the relocation of ministries and state agencies to the facilities of former PYRKAL factory in the suburb of Ymittos is about to be proclaimed, providing for the relocation of some 14,500 civil servants out of the center of Athens and other areas.

The process for the project, with an initial budget of 600 million euros, is starting next week.

The so-called Andreas Lentakis Government Park will house the ministries of Finance, Development and Investment, Health, Interior, Environment and Energy, Labor and Social Affairs, Rural Development and Food, Tourism, and Culture and Sports, plus some other agencies.