ATHEX: Corporate results take center stage

Despite the rather strong start to Wednesday’s bourse session, stocks had to settle for small gains by closing, since the buyers appeared to run out of steam as the day went by at Athinon Avenue. As corporate results for the first quarter of the year pour in, investors have various reasons for repositioning themselves in Greek securities, with turnover climbing back above 100 million euros on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,451.24 points, adding 0.17% to Tuesday’s 1,448.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, ending at 3,527.09 points.

The banks index improved 0.32%, as both Alpha and Eurobank grew 1.22% and Piraeus advanced 1.06%, though National parted with 1.40%.

ElvalHalcor earned 2.61%, Quest Holdings climbed 2.27% and Viohalco grabbed 2.12%, while Cenergy Holdings gave up 2.43% and Jumbo declined 2.01%.

In total 51 stocks enjoyed gains, 49 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €105.9 million, up from Tuesday’s €87 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.88% to 164.34 points.