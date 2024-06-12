ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Corporate results take center stage

ATHEX: Corporate results take center stage

Despite the rather strong start to Wednesday’s bourse session, stocks had to settle for small gains by closing, since the buyers appeared to run out of steam as the day went by at Athinon Avenue. As corporate results for the first quarter of the year pour in, investors have various reasons for repositioning themselves in Greek securities, with turnover climbing back above 100 million euros on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,451.24 points, adding 0.17% to Tuesday’s 1,448.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, ending at 3,527.09 points.

The banks index improved 0.32%, as both Alpha and Eurobank grew 1.22% and Piraeus advanced 1.06%, though National parted with 1.40%.

ElvalHalcor earned 2.61%, Quest Holdings climbed 2.27% and Viohalco grabbed 2.12%, while Cenergy Holdings gave up 2.43% and Jumbo declined 2.01%.

In total 51 stocks enjoyed gains, 49 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €105.9 million, up from Tuesday’s €87 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.88% to 164.34 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark gives up 10 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark gives up 10 points

ATHEX: Index losses offset by closing bell
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index losses offset by closing bell

ATHEX: Happy end to a rather quiet week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Happy end to a rather quiet week

ATHEX: SSM verdict helps stock market rise
STOCKS

ATHEX: SSM verdict helps stock market rise

ATHEX: Stocks post rebound after dip
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks post rebound after dip

ATHEX: Bourse index declines to six-week low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index declines to six-week low