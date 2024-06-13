One seafarer killed in Houthi attack on Greek-owned ship

A seafarer on the Greek-owned bulk carrier Tutor was killed in Wednesday’s Houthi attack against the ship, it was reported on Thursday.

The carrier is owned by Evalend Shipping, which, according to reports, has already notified the Greek authorities of the seafarer’s death.

It is not yet clear if the seafarer died when the shell hit the ship or when the engine room flooded.

According to TradeWinds, the ship has suffered extensive damage and its engine room is completely submerged, with a salvage operation taking place.

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Tutor was hit 68 miles southwest of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port of Hudaydah by a drone-boat. The ship was bound for India.