ATHEX: NBG leads stock market index lower

Thursday offered investors another bank-centered decline for stocks, which came with a drop in turnover too. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue took significant losses and even closed at the day’s low, pointing to a trend for a further drop on Friday morning at least. Observers say the market is waiting for the sale of blue chip Terna Energy to unleash some liquidity.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,438.44 points, shedding 0.88% from Wednesday’s 1,451.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.85%, ending at 3,497.08 points.

The banks index conceded 1.24%, as National gave up 2.42%, Piraeus parted with 1.57%, Eurobank let go of 0.42% and Alpha slipped 0.03%. Mytilineos declined 2.08%, Cenergy Holdings was down 1.84%, GEK Terna fell 1.44% and Public Power Corporation diminished 1.26%, while OPAP advanced 1.50%.

In total 27 stocks recorded gains, 77 sustained losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €105.9 million. 

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 163.86 points.

Stocks

