Defense Ministry signs contract with ETME

The Hellenic General Directorate for Defensive Investments and Armaments has signed a contract for the building of unmanned semi-fixed sea platforms for maritime surveillance (USSPS) with Greek company ETME, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Launched in 2021, the Unmanned Semi-Fixed Sea Platforms for Maritime Surveillance Project is being developed under the European Defense Industrial Development Program (EDIDP) by the European consortium led by the innovative Greek company ETME with two of the largest EU defense manufacturers, Naval Group and Navantia.

Emerging from the original patented concept of floating platforms for maritime surveillance owned by ETME, the USSPS system aims at combining innovative solutions for the integration and coordination of C5ISTAR capabilities to generate maritime surveillance networks of sensors based on semi-fixed unmanned platforms.

With ETME as leader of the consortium, and Naval Group as technical coordinator, the consortium brings together major European industrial actors, as well as research centers. Thanks to their fruitful cooperation, the project is now advancing into prototype design, which should bring about many opportunities for the Greek and Cypriot supply chain.

