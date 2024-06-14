ECONOMY BANKING

Demand for loans drops in Cyprus

Demand for loans drops in Cyprus

Demand for loans in Cyprus continued to fall in the first quarter of 2024, with banks blaming high interest rates for the decline. According to the Central Bank’s Bank Lending Survey, banks also tightened the rules for giving loans to businesses, after three quarters of no changes. However, the rules for loans to households stayed the same.

Banks said they tightened the rules for business loans because they are more cautious about taking risks and are worried about the overall economic situation. For households, the lending rules for mortgages and consumer loans did not change, but banks made the terms for consumer credit stricter.

Both businesses and households borrowed less in the first quarter of 2024. However, there was still some demand for loans due to businesses needing funds for investments and debt refinancing.

The decline in mortgage loan demand from households was due to higher interest rates, lower consumer confidence, and a less optimistic view of the housing market.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2024, banks expect the lending rules for both businesses and households to stay the same. 

Banking Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Keravnos asks Cypriot banks to cut rates
CYPRUS

Keravnos asks Cypriot banks to cut rates

Cyprus banks saw profits soar in 2023
BANKING

Cyprus banks saw profits soar in 2023

Cypriot NPLs drop below €2 billion
BANKING

Cypriot NPLs drop below €2 billion

Nicosia is vindicated for 2013 haircut
CYPRUS

Nicosia is vindicated for 2013 haircut

Deposit rate spread closed in Cyprus
BANKING

Deposit rate spread closed in Cyprus

Loans keep increasing in Cyprus
BANKING

Loans keep increasing in Cyprus