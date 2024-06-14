ECONOMY

Commission gives positive preliminary assessment of Greece’s 2.3 billion euros loan request

The European Commission gave a positive preliminary assessment of Greece’s fourth payment request for loans of 2.3 billion euros from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The Commission evaluated the request submitted by Greece in April and assessed that Athens had satisfactory completed the one target set by the European Council for the fourth loan installment.

According to the Commission’s announcement “the target in this payment request requires that a cumulative €4.5 billion of RRF loan contracts are signed by financial institutions with companies to support private investment.”

The Commission also noted that the fulfillment of this payment request will bring the funds paid out to Greece under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to 17.2 billion euros, out of which 9.62 billion euros are in loans.

