Freelancers’ tax remains rather low

Freelancers will be asked to pay two or three times the income tax they paid in previous years, according to the first settlement notes received.

The statements Kathimerini has collected from professionals show that in 2023 most of them either declared high gross income and little net profit or declared losses, while in a few cases the taxable income was higher than the presumptive income decided by the government with the law introduced in December.

Nevertheless, despite the increase in tax due, professionals will continue to pay particularly low taxes compared to what salary workers pay.

The average income tax collected by the state from 85% of self-employed people – i.e. 425,000 self-employed people – is 217 euros per year, an amount that rises to €867 with the presumed income.

With the changes, the average tax for professionals will be €1,102 (+€325 professional tax, which will be abolished in 2025).

On the other hand, the average taxable income for 3.5 million employees is €12,300 per year and the average tax they are required to pay is €1,160.

Accordingly, pensioners pay an average of €847 in income tax.