Job vacancies increase in Cyprus too

Job vacancies in Cyprus rose by an annual rate of 7.3% in the first quarter of 2024, whereas they rose by almost 10% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the data released last Friday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat), job vacancies reached 13,229 in the Republic, recording an increase of 901 vacancies compared to the respective period of the previous year.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of job vacancies increased by 1,191 or by 9.9%, CyStat added.

The job vacancy rate in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 3%, from 2.8% in the previous quarter.

The largest job vacancy rates in the January-March 2024 period were observed in the sectors of accommodation and food service activities, with 7.8%, followed by professional, scientific and technical activities with 3.2%, and information and communication with 3.1%, CyStat added.

It is reminded that job vacancies have also soared in Greece this year, exceeding 70,000 in the first quarter of 2024, to register an all-time high since records started being collected, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), and that is even before the start of the tourism season.

Cyprus Employment

