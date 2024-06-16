ECONOMY

Greek-owned ship crew rescued, one mariner missing

Greek-owned ship crew rescued, one mariner missing

The US Naval Forces Central Command announced Sunday the rescue of the crew, with one mariner still missing, from the Greek-owned M/V Tutor, a Liberian-flagged vessel, by sailors of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group following a Houthi attack in the Red Sea.

The bulk carrier suffered severe flooding from an unmanned surface vessel strike on Wednesday.

Helicopters from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74 airlifted 24 crew members to USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and then to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for medical evaluation before transporting them ashore for further treatment.

Shipping Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Houthi Red Sea attacks decline in last week as navies act, Greece says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Houthi Red Sea attacks decline in last week as navies act, Greece says

Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis, Philippines says
ECONOMY

Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis, Philippines says

One seafarer killed in Houthi attack on Greek-owned ship
ECONOMY

One seafarer killed in Houthi attack on Greek-owned ship

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch boat-borne bomb attack against Greek-owned ship
ECONOMY

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch boat-borne bomb attack against Greek-owned ship

Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea
ECONOMY

Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea

Ambrey says Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Houthis in Red Sea
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ambrey says Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Houthis in Red Sea