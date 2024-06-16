Greek-owned ship crew rescued, one mariner missing

The US Naval Forces Central Command announced Sunday the rescue of the crew, with one mariner still missing, from the Greek-owned M/V Tutor, a Liberian-flagged vessel, by sailors of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group following a Houthi attack in the Red Sea.

The bulk carrier suffered severe flooding from an unmanned surface vessel strike on Wednesday.

Helicopters from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74 airlifted 24 crew members to USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and then to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for medical evaluation before transporting them ashore for further treatment.