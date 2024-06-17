ATHEX: Index drop minimized by closing

The week started at Athinon Avenue with an interesting session that started with gains, then swung to significant losses that were contained by the closing. Banks led the decline at the bourse, but several other stocks resisted, keeping the main index above the 1,400-point level in the end.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,404.11 points, shedding 0.20% from Friday’s 1,406.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.17%, ending at 3,405.71 points, though mid-caps slipped just 0.01%.

The banks index conceded 1.03%, as Piraeus parted with 2.33%, Alpha dropped 1.04%, Eurobank lost 0.64% and National gave up 0.56%.

Titan Cement fell 2.36% and Aegean Airlines slid 1.59%, while Lamda Development earned 3.38%, Jumbo improved 1.64% and Metlen (formerly known as Mytilineos) grabbed 1.48%.

In total 48 stocks secured gains, 50 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 93.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €140.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.31% to close at 162.55 points.