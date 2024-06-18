ECONOMY

Port passenger traffic on the rise

File photo.

Total passenger traffic at Greek ports in the fourth quarter of 2023 recorded an increase of 11.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

An increase of 19.1% was recorded in the corresponding comparison of the fourth quarter of 2022 with the fourth quarter of 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

On the other hand the total movement of goods at Greek ports in the last quarter of 2023 decreased by 1.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. A decrease of 4.4% was recorded in the corresponding comparison of the final quarter of 2022 with October-December 2021.

The total traffic of mobile units at Greek ports in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 6.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. An increase of 8.5% was recorded in the corresponding comparison of the fourth quarter of 2022 with the last quarter of 2021.

