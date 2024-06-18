ECONOMY

Digital transaction fee amendment

Digital transaction fee amendment
[InTimeNews]

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis mentioned in his briefing to the press on Monday that National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presented to the cabinet a legislative initiative concerning the digital transaction fee.

He emphasized that “with the provisions proposed by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the stamp duty is replaced by the transaction fee,” and analyzed the main features of this replacement. Marinakis also referred to the positive preliminary assessment issued on Friday by the European Commission for the request for the disbursement of 2.3 billion euros from the loan part of the Recovery and Resilience Fund submitted by Greece.

The disbursement request was submitted in April, as the goal of contracting €4.52 billion of the fund’s loan resources was fulfilled earlier than originally planned. This was followed a few days ago, on June 6, by the disbursement request for the €1 billion part of the Recovery and Resilience Fund grants.

The new positive preliminary evaluation of the European Commission, following similar decisions for the so far successful implementation of the National Plan “Greece 2.0,” is another reward for the country’s consistency in meeting the required milestones of the Recovery Fund.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Demand for loans drops in Cyprus
BANKING

Demand for loans drops in Cyprus

Banks enter the era of GenAI
TECHNOLOGY

Banks enter the era of GenAI

Eurobank increases stake in Hellenic Bank with acquisition of additional shares
ECONOMY

Eurobank increases stake in Hellenic Bank with acquisition of additional shares

Dividend to climb to 50% in three years
BANKS

Dividend to climb to 50% in three years

Business credit set to benefit
BANKING

Business credit set to benefit

Keravnos asks Cypriot banks to cut rates
CYPRUS

Keravnos asks Cypriot banks to cut rates