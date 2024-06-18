Digital transaction fee amendment

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis mentioned in his briefing to the press on Monday that National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presented to the cabinet a legislative initiative concerning the digital transaction fee.

He emphasized that “with the provisions proposed by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the stamp duty is replaced by the transaction fee,” and analyzed the main features of this replacement. Marinakis also referred to the positive preliminary assessment issued on Friday by the European Commission for the request for the disbursement of 2.3 billion euros from the loan part of the Recovery and Resilience Fund submitted by Greece.

The disbursement request was submitted in April, as the goal of contracting €4.52 billion of the fund’s loan resources was fulfilled earlier than originally planned. This was followed a few days ago, on June 6, by the disbursement request for the €1 billion part of the Recovery and Resilience Fund grants.

The new positive preliminary evaluation of the European Commission, following similar decisions for the so far successful implementation of the National Plan “Greece 2.0,” is another reward for the country’s consistency in meeting the required milestones of the Recovery Fund.