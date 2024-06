Tax revenues between January and May 2024 showed a significant increase compared to the target for the year’s first five months, according to the state budget execution data, on a modified cash basis, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance announced on Monday.

Specifically, tax revenues amounted to 24.827 billion euros, increased by €1.443 billion or 6.2% compared to the target included in the introductory report of the 2024 budget.