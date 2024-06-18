Council of State reopens discussion on casino relocation

Greece’s Council of State reopened discussion on Monday on the controversial relocation of the Mount Parnitha casino to Maroussi, a northeastern suburb of Athens.

The reason cited by the country’s highest administrative court for the new discussion, announced on May 13, is the hospitalization of a council member, Dimitris Vandoros, after a serious traffic accident. Vandoros remains in hospital.

Four injunctions against the casino’s relocation are calling for the cancellation of a presidential decree that approves the urban redesign plan and other details on use of land in the area of Dilaveri in Maroussi.