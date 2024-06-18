ECONOMY

Council of State reopens discussion on casino relocation

Council of State reopens discussion on casino relocation

Greece’s Council of State reopened discussion on Monday on the controversial relocation of the Mount Parnitha casino to Maroussi, a northeastern suburb of Athens.

The reason cited by the country’s highest administrative court for the new discussion, announced on May 13, is the hospitalization of a council member, Dimitris Vandoros, after a serious traffic accident. Vandoros remains in hospital.

Four injunctions against the casino’s relocation are calling for the cancellation of a presidential decree that approves the urban redesign plan and other details on use of land in the area of Dilaveri in Maroussi.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Meta gets 11 EU complaints over use of personal data to train AI models
ECONOMY

Meta gets 11 EU complaints over use of personal data to train AI models

Prosecutor seeks conviction of Folli Follie founder and his son on lesser charges
ECONOMY

Prosecutor seeks conviction of Folli Follie founder and his son on lesser charges

Mt Parnitha casino relocation to be discussed June 17
ECONOMY

Mt Parnitha casino relocation to be discussed June 17

Overdue payments land Greece in the dock
ECONOMY

Overdue payments land Greece in the dock

Troubled Folli Follie’s trial finally coming to a close
ECONOMY

Troubled Folli Follie’s trial finally coming to a close

Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality
FINANCE

Special Supreme Court to rule on cuts’ constitutionality