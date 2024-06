The Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE) Group was named one of “The 50 Most Sustainable Companies in Greece” on the ESG Index in Greece, published by the Quality Net Foundation. It is the seventh year in a row that OTE has received the recognition.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy