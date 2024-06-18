‘Perfect storm’ lies ahead for the health system

Climate change will exacerbate the rise in health costs already expected due to an aging population, Allianz Research points out in a new report, while warning that the health systems of European Union countries are at risk of facing the “perfect storm” by 2035.

With the total number of people over the age of 60 in the EU member-states expected to grow to 152 million in the next decade, from about 130 million today, per capita health costs will increase by at least 12-14% by 2035, Allianz estimates.

In Greece the increase is estimated at between 10% and 16%.

Allianz says the per capita health cost in Greece last year was 2,000 euros.