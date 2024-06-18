Power grid operator sees revenues, net profit rise

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) saw a significant improvement in the first quarter of the year, according to the results announced on Tuesday.

In particular, total revenues amounted to 109.8 million euros, marking an increase of 16.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023, while earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation (EBITDA) came to €82.2 million euros from €70 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net profit stood at €36.9 million compared to €29.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 25.1%. Investments fell to €97.2 million from €148.7 million last year, while net borrowing also dropped to €904.4 million from €950.5 million on December 31, 2023. [AMNA]