BoG reports primary surplus of 1.6 billion euros in Jan-May

Greece’s primary surplus stood at 1.6 billion euros in the five-month period of January-May compared to €2.9 billion in the corresponding period last year, the Bank of Greece reported on Tuesday.

According to the country’s central bank, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €537 million compared to a deficit of €1.920 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to €25.272 billion, compared to €23.117 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to €23.676 billion, from €24.629 billion in January-May 2023. [AMNA]