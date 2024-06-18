ECONOMY

Greece gains favor among global wealthy, says migration report

Greece gains favor among global wealthy, says migration report

Approximately 1,100 millionaire foreigners relocated to Greece last year, with another 1,200 expected to do so this year, according to the Henley Private Wealth Report released Tuesday.

Greece ranked eighth among the top ten countries attracting millionaires. The Henley & Partners report indicates that 128,000 individuals worldwide with investable wealth exceeding one million US dollars plan to migrate to another country by the end of 2024.

The data also reveals that Greece currently hosts 64,700 millionaires, 105 individuals with wealth over 100 million dollars, and eight billionaires, with their preferred locations being Attica, Mykonos and Crete. Over the past decade, the number of millionaires in Greece has increased by 14%, the report added.

Migration Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
BoG reports primary surplus of 1.6 billion euros in Jan-May
ECONOMY

BoG reports primary surplus of 1.6 billion euros in Jan-May

Food firms’ American dream
BUSINESS

Food firms’ American dream

Measures to expand workforce
EMPLOYMENT

Measures to expand workforce

Single compliance certificate
TAXATION

Single compliance certificate

Greek Economy: Prospects & Outlook Post-Investment Upgrade
ECONOMY

Greek Economy: Prospects & Outlook Post-Investment Upgrade

Few women appointed to corporate boards
EQUALITY

Few women appointed to corporate boards